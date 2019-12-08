Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Esther M. Lakatosh


1930 - 02
Esther M. Lakatosh Obituary
Esther M. (Lenhult) Lakatosh, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Fred and Ellen (Johnson) Lenhult, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul G. Lakatosh, and sisters, Ruth Allen and Floss King. Esther loved crafting and reading and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Debra) Lakatosh, of North Huntingdon, Lynne Sethman, of Donegal, David (Roberta) Lakatosh, of Harrison City, and Lisa (Douglas) Detar, of Irwin; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 19, 2019
