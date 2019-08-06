|
Esther M. (Lebe) Sanner, 92, of Ligonier, formerly of Smithton, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. Born Sept. 15, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Lebe and Florence (Brosky) Lebe. Esther was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, West Newton Chapter. She was a wonderful, supportive and loving mother who enjoyed gardening, crochet, and arts and crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Sanner, and several brothers and sisters. Esther is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Sanner, and his wife Debbie, of Derry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township, where interment will follow.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019