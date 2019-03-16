Esther M. (Weselinski) Stouffer, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born April 21, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Edward V. Weselinski and Margaret E. (Valko) Weselinski. Esther was a member of the Ladies Guild at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to caring for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William James Stouffer; a granddaughter, Miranda Stouffer; and a son-in-law, Samuel Hazlett. Esther is survived by her husband, William C. Stouffer, of Latrobe; one son, Brett E. Stouffer, of Latrobe; two daughters, Deborah L. Hazlett, of Latrobe, and Tracey E. Long, of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Stefani, Dayton, Tyler, and Corey; one great-granddaughter, Teagan; and her cat, Peaches, and her dogs, Tosha and Bentley.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.

