Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Esther P. Blackson


1937 - 2020
Esther P. Blackson Obituary
Esther P. Blackson, 82, of Greensburg, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born June 18, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Martin and Sara Thompson Miller. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by nine siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis (Brad) Steiner, of Holsopple, Linda (Frank) Massari, of Greensburg, and Sally (David) Michalak, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Aaron, of Greensburg, and Bernadette Butina, of Latrobe; and a brother-in-law, Bruce (Jean) Blackson, of South Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
