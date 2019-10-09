|
|
Esther (Ross) Howard Pevarnik, 77, of Gibsonia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Arbors at Valencia. Born April 5, 1942, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Herman Ross and Sophie (DiLuciano) Ross. Esther was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and it's women's faith sharing group. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from the California University of Pennsylvania. Prior to her retirement, she had taught English for the Greater Latrobe School District and had also taught at Greensburg Central Catholic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph F. Howard; her second husband, James L. Pevarnik; and a daughter, Courtney Howard Reed. Esther is survived by one daughter, Amanda M. Coup, and her husband, Kenneth, of Gibsonia; three sons, Joseph B. Howard, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lexington, N.C., David J. Pevarnik, and his wife, Connie, of Lake Clarke Shores, Fla., and James F. Pevarnik, and his wife, Bobbi Jo, of Latrobe; two brothers, Herman Ross, and his wife, Faye, of Mather, Pa., and Mark Ross, and his wife, Cindy, of State College; one sister, Loretta Tekavec, and her husband, Rick, of Rice's Landing, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Dawn Mamula, and her husband, Charles, of Johnstown; 18 grandchildren, Jake Reed, Rachael Reed Mills, and her husband, Sterling, Joseph Reed, Robert Reed, Samuel Reed, Rebecca Reed, Nathaniel Coup, Kierstin Coup, William Coup, Michaela Coup, Hailey Howard Baldwin, and her husband, Gavin, Harper Howard, Joseph Howard, Colby Breegle, and her husband, Scott, Benjamin Pevarnik, Brian Pevarnik, Brady Pevarnik and Julie Pevarnik; a great-granddaughter, Elsie Elizabeth Baldwin; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019