The family of Esther Sweitzer Weyandt sadly announces her passing Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after 96 years of life. She was the daughter of the late Judson and Laura Rush. Esther married the late Jacob A. Sweitzer and together they had three daughters, the late Eileen McKee Helzel, Shirley Barnhart, of Hunker, and Pam Kelley, of Bruce, Fla. In addition to her daughters, Esther is survived by 12 grandchildren, Dan McKee (Linda), Jay McKee (Lorraine), Betsy McKee and Pat McKee, Dave Barnhart (Mary) and Dean Barnhart (Jennifer), Robert Bruce (Jill) Alexis McCurdy, Zackary Kelley (Lyndie), Nichole Kelley-Bradshaw, Giles Kelley III and Stacey Kelley (Larry). She also has 24 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, especially, Grace Kelly and other extended members. In addition to her parents and first husband, Esther was preceded in death by her second husband, Archie Weyandt; sons-in-law, Homer Barnhart and Giles Kelley, a grandson, Dale Barnhart, and two brothers and three sisters. Due to the current circumstances, Esther was privately laid to rest beside her first love, Jacob Sweitzer, at St. Paul Seanor Cemetery, New Stanton. Arrangements were under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Richard Rega, funeral director. A memorial and celebration of Esther's life will take place in the future. Please visit Esther's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
