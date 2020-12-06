1/1
Esther Weyandt
The family of Esther Sweitzer Weyandt sadly announces her passing Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after 96 years of life. She was the daughter of the late Judson and Laura Rush. Esther married the late Jacob A. Sweitzer and together they had three daughters, the late Eileen McKee Helzel, Shirley Barnhart, of Hunker, and Pam Kelley, of Bruce, Fla. In addition to her daughters, Esther is survived by 12 grandchildren, Dan McKee (Linda), Jay McKee (Lorraine), Betsy McKee and Pat McKee, Dave Barnhart (Mary) and Dean Barnhart (Jennifer), Robert Bruce (Jill) Alexis McCurdy, Zackary Kelley (Lyndie), Nichole Kelley-Bradshaw, Giles Kelley III and Stacey Kelley (Larry). She also has 24 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, especially, Grace Kelly and other extended members. In addition to her parents and first husband, Esther was preceded in death by her second husband, Archie Weyandt; sons-in-law, Homer Barnhart and Giles Kelley, a grandson, Dale Barnhart, and two brothers and three sisters. Due to the current circumstances, Esther was privately laid to rest beside her first love, Jacob Sweitzer, at St. Paul Seanor Cemetery, New Stanton. Arrangements were under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Richard Rega, funeral director. A memorial and celebration of Esther's life will take place in the future. Please visit Esther's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 6, 2020
I love you grandma
Thank you for ALWAYS playing with us and making us laugh. So many fun times in your backyard, especially once we all grew up and would come back to you to have fun. I miss you and am so thankful for you and Pap Pap
Jay Mckee
Grandchild
December 6, 2020
She was a lovely lady..She made me laugh..She will be missed..
Lizzy
Acquaintance
