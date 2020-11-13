1/
Ethel A. Burke
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel A. Burke, 95, of Unity Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1925, in Mutual, a daughter of the late Chalmers R. and Laura A. (Buzzard) Wolff. She previously worked at Bell Telephone and then Kaufman's Department Store. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Burke; five brothers, Charles T., Raymond B., Russell C., Clarence R. and Harry K. Wolff; and three sisters, Dorothy A. Stahl, Florence G. Stahl and L. Marie Stewart. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Karen Roschella and husband John, of Cooksville, Md., and Kathy Palmer and husband Dave, of Unity Township; four grandsons, David R. Palmer and wife Mallory, Jacob M. Palmer and wife Chelsea, Joseph B. Roschella, and Nicolas W. Roschella; four great-granddaughters, Brooklyn D., Blaykley A., Bryelle F. and Kennedy L. Palmer; a sister, Evelyn M. Painter, of Delmont and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or services. Private arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved