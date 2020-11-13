Ethel A. Burke, 95, of Unity Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1925, in Mutual, a daughter of the late Chalmers R. and Laura A. (Buzzard) Wolff. She previously worked at Bell Telephone and then Kaufman's Department Store. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Burke; five brothers, Charles T., Raymond B., Russell C., Clarence R. and Harry K. Wolff; and three sisters, Dorothy A. Stahl, Florence G. Stahl and L. Marie Stewart. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Karen Roschella and husband John, of Cooksville, Md., and Kathy Palmer and husband Dave, of Unity Township; four grandsons, David R. Palmer and wife Mallory, Jacob M. Palmer and wife Chelsea, Joseph B. Roschella, and Nicolas W. Roschella; four great-granddaughters, Brooklyn D., Blaykley A., Bryelle F. and Kennedy L. Palmer; a sister, Evelyn M. Painter, of Delmont and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or services. Private arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com
