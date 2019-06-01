Ethel E. (Crawford) Goltz, 95, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Duquesne, a daughter of the late Earl and Helen Crawford. Ethel was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin, and a member of the AARP, of Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Goltz; a daughter, Kathryn Obruba; a granddaughter, Beth Obruba; a grandson, Todd Goltz; a sister, Martha Gruber; and a brother, James Crawford. Surviving are four children, Frederick Goltz and his wife, Diane, of Enola, Pa., Robert Goltz and his wife, Amy, of Sacramento, Calif., Barbara Dubois and her husband, Robert, of Mansfield Center, Conn., and Curtis Goltz and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Jack Obruba and his wife, Cindy, of Hempfield Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642.