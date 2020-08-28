Ethel G. "Sis" Keller, 78, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Sis was born April 19, 1942, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Alva J. and Edna J. (Slaughter) Byers. She married Victor W. Keller, Oct. 22, 1961. Sis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the housekeeping department at Smithton Travel Center, where she had been employed for many years. She was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. Sis will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 58 years, Victor W. Keller; her three children, Victoria Keller (John Mihalik), of East McKeesport, Victor Keller (Missy), of Herminie, and Tracy Keller (Tina), of Yukon; several beloved grand and great-grandchildren; her sister, Alice Smith, of Ruffsdale; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William J. Keller (1992); and her sister, Mary Byers. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com
At Sis's request, there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorials may be offered to Alzheimer's Foundation at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.