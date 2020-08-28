1/
Ethel G. Keller
1942 - 2020
Ethel G. "Sis" Keller, 78, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Sis was born April 19, 1942, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Alva J. and Edna J. (Slaughter) Byers. She married Victor W. Keller, Oct. 22, 1961. Sis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the housekeeping department at Smithton Travel Center, where she had been employed for many years. She was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. Sis will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 58 years, Victor W. Keller; her three children, Victoria Keller (John Mihalik), of East McKeesport, Victor Keller (Missy), of Herminie, and Tracy Keller (Tina), of Yukon; several beloved grand and great-grandchildren; her sister, Alice Smith, of Ruffsdale; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William J. Keller (1992); and her sister, Mary Byers. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Sis's request, there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorials may be offered to Alzheimer's Foundation at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
