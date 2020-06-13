Ethel J. Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Jane Jackson, of Ephrata, Pa., passed away quietly at Hospice and Community Care-Mt. Joy, Friday, June 12, 2020. Ethel, age 86, had bravely battled cancer for the past four months. She was born in Westmoreland City, to the late William S. Miekle and Edith F. Miekle, and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother. She is survived by one son, Dr. T. Scott Jackson, married to Karen M. Jackson, of Akron; one granddaughter, Jenny M. Phomsopha, married to S. Michael Phomsopha; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver S. Phomsopha and Anistyn G. Phomsopha, all of Lemoyne. Ethel worked in various capacities in nursing homes as a nursing assistant, volunteer coordinator, and activities director. She is best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many remember her quiet, friendly spirit and great wisdom. She enjoyed her family get-togethers, flowers, lunches with friends, going to the hairdresser, and her cat. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at STRADLING FUNERAL HOME, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron, with a visitation prior beginning at 6 p.m. Internment in North Huntingdon will occur at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
STRADLING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
STRADLING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved