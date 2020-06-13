Ethel Jane Jackson, of Ephrata, Pa., passed away quietly at Hospice and Community Care-Mt. Joy, Friday, June 12, 2020. Ethel, age 86, had bravely battled cancer for the past four months. She was born in Westmoreland City, to the late William S. Miekle and Edith F. Miekle, and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother. She is survived by one son, Dr. T. Scott Jackson, married to Karen M. Jackson, of Akron; one granddaughter, Jenny M. Phomsopha, married to S. Michael Phomsopha; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver S. Phomsopha and Anistyn G. Phomsopha, all of Lemoyne. Ethel worked in various capacities in nursing homes as a nursing assistant, volunteer coordinator, and activities director. She is best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many remember her quiet, friendly spirit and great wisdom. She enjoyed her family get-togethers, flowers, lunches with friends, going to the hairdresser, and her cat. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at STRADLING FUNERAL HOME, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron, with a visitation prior beginning at 6 p.m. Internment in North Huntingdon will occur at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.