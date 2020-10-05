1/1
Ethel J. Salandro
1931 - 2020
Ethel Jean (Papuga) Salandro, 89, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Oct. 3, 1931, in Slickville, she was the 12th of 18 children born to Steven Papuga and Elizabeth (Haluska) Papuga. Ethel loved polka music and enjoyed traveling to listen to polka bands and going to dances at Seven Springs and especially Fedor's Grove. Throughout the years, she enjoyed the many friendships that formed through the polka dances and festivals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Salandro, on Dec. 31, 2019; a granddaughter, Carrie Salandro Goretzka; five brothers, Steve, Thomas, George, James and Albert Papuga; and eight sisters, Betty Glatzel, Helen Papuga, Margaret Pollack, Mary Sundry, Josephine Sivits, Martha Papuga, Dorothy Jellison and Florence Miller. Ethel is survived by two sons, John G. Salandro, and his wife Kim, of Greensburg, and Jeffrey L. Salandro, of Latrobe; two grandsons, Wesley Salandro, and his wife Ava, and Garrett Salandro; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Carlie Goretzka; two brothers, Edward Papuga, and his wife Helen, of Greensburg, and John Papuga, of Arizona; two sisters, Beverly Pender, and her husband Richard, of California, and Parthenia Miscovich, and her husband Dave, of Baldwin; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests. Private interment will be at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
8
Liturgy
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
