Ethel LaRue Dereani, 81, of Monroe, Ga., formerly of Columbia, S.C., and Creighton, died April 25, 2020. Surrounded by family, she rejoined her heavenly family at 3:10 a.m. She was born April 14, 1939, in Creighton. She was a member of St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe and had retired from Medrad in Harmarville. Ethel loved '50s and '60s music, dancing, watching soap operas, and Fox News. She was an excellent swimmer. She attended East Deer Frazier High School, where she was a cheerleader. Wherever Ethel was, there was laughter. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Family was everything to her. She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Samuel Love; her mother, Emma LaRue Beers Love Shotten; brother, Harvey Love; and son, Edward Allen Dereani, in 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Dereani, and sons, James Dereani and David Dereani, of Monroe, Ga.; granddaughters Megan Spivey and Jennifer Dereani, of Conway, S.C.; great-grandson, Parker Spivey, and a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; siblings, Mary Love, of Warren, Ohio, William (Leone) Love, of Milner, Ga., Robert (Susan) Love, of Freeport, Katherine Kinney, of Sarver, and Thomas (Teresa) Love, of Creighton; and many nieces and nephews. Ethel's last wish was to be cremated and have a memorial at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store