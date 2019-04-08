Ethel Mae Hall, 78, of Murrysville, died Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Peoria, Ill., daughter of the late Everett and Viola Closen Malson. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Orbin Hall III, in 2011; and a son, George Orbin Hall IV, in 2007. She served in the Army and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murrysville. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Vincent) Hopkins, of Murrysville, and Lt. Col. Grace (Brig. Gen. Marty) Chapin, of Shiloh, Ill.; four grandchildren, Cassidy, Benjamin, Tyler and Faith; two sisters, Madelyn Butler, of Bartonville, Ill., and Darlene (Al) Kerley, of Peoria, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in First United Methodist Church, Murrysville, with Pastor David Coul officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be made to First United Methodist, 3916 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, in Ethel's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019