Ethel M. Keller
Ethel M. Allison Keller, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of West Mifflin and Scottdale, accomplished her mission and went to spend eternity with Jesus at 3:09 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township, where she was surrounded by her loving family and a loving and caring staff. She was a strong woman of God who was loved by all she met. She lived for Christ and was ready to go to him for many years. Ethel was preceded in death by Richard G. (Lucky) Allison Sr., the father of her three sons; Rhonda Allison, her daughter-in-law; Betty Mosline, her sister; and Michael Seim, her grandson. She is survived by William Keller, her husband; her sons, Richard G Allison (Hester Allison), Fred M. Allison (Elizabeth Allison), and Rob Allison; and her sister, Charlotte Knerr. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ethel loved God with a passion and was happy to talk of her faith with her family and with all whom she knew. She was a lifelong member of Homeville Christian Church in West Mifflin, where she could be found in His service teaching Sunday school, cleaning the church, cooking for and serving at church events and sharing another of her passions while singing in the choir. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). A celebration of Ethel's life will take place at Homeville Christian Church, West Mifflin, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel's name to Homeville Christian Church, 4702 Eliza St., West Mifflin, PA 15122. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 14, 2020
Thank you for allowing us the honor of caring for Ethel. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but know our care remains here for you and your family through your grief. We hope we can offer comfort and strength during this difficult time of loss. With heartfelt sympathy, Your Heartland Hospice Team.
Your Heartland Hospice Team
