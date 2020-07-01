Ethel M. Yanowitch, 96, of North Braddock, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born July 27, 1923, in Brentwood, a daughter of the late Melvin and Sophie Klink. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, East Pittsburgh, where she served on the Altar Society and loved to sing in the choir. She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary for North Braddock Fire Department, 1st Ward, and loved to dress up for the ladies auxiliary and the children's Halloween and Christmas parties. She loved visiting the Atlantic City casinos with the ladies bus tours. She loved writing poems and songs and loved going for long rides in the country. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, but most of all her passion was singing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Yanowitch; sons, Geary and Stephen Yanowitch; daughter, Gloria O'Brien; and granddaughters, Christina Skarzynski and Shawnee Yanowitch. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Schwartz and her husband, William; grandchildren, Mark (Michele), Brittnee, Billy (Haley), Brandon, Billy, Heather, Jeffrey (Stacey), Stevie and Stephany; and 18 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Monongahela Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.