|
|
Ethel S. Terrill, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Ethel was born in Lake Township, Mercer County, the daughter of Harold and Florence Shannon. She married Jack E. Terrill, of Jeannette, in 1948. A lifelong homemaker and mother, Ethel was an accomplished seamstress, cook and baker. She was the mother of Richard S. Terrill (Christine), of Greensburg, and Marcia A. Wilson (Wayne), of Scottdale. During her lifetime, she was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Jeannette and later, First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was predeceased by brothers, Robert and William Shannon; and sisters, Marie Boyd and Florence Jean Gilson. She is survived by brothers, Harold, Glenn and Donald, all of Mercer County; her two children; grandchildren, Lee (Julianne) Terrill, of Eighty-Four, and Leslie (Matthew) Lazor, of South Park; and great-grandchildren, Josephine and Martha Lazor and Eli and Ethan Terrill.
There will be no public visitation. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service for Ethel will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Memorial contributions in the name of Ethel Terrill may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg at the above address. For online condolences or information, visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019