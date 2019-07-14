|
|
Etta Beth Celapino, 78, of Smithton, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 25, 1940, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Leona Hepler Frost Sr. Etta Beth was retired as a nurse's aide from Westmoreland Manor and was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry J. "Jimmy" Frost Jr. She is survived by four sons, David and wife, Chris, of Sutersville, Brad and wife, Kay, of Mendon, Bruce, and Eric, of Smithton; a grandson, Brad, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Jena.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hoffman Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019