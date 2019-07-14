Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Etta Celapino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etta Beth Celapino


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Etta Beth Celapino Obituary
Etta Beth Celapino, 78, of Smithton, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 25, 1940, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Leona Hepler Frost Sr. Etta Beth was retired as a nurse's aide from Westmoreland Manor and was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry J. "Jimmy" Frost Jr. She is survived by four sons, David and wife, Chris, of Sutersville, Brad and wife, Kay, of Mendon, Bruce, and Eric, of Smithton; a grandson, Brad, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Jena.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hoffman Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now