Eugene A. "Gene" Solomon, 79, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at New Haven Court at Lindwood, Hempfield Township. He was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John E. "Jack" Sr. and Margaret M. (Murtha) Solomon. He and his wife attended Resurrection Elementary in Brookline, then St. Justin High School in Mt. Washington. He received his B.A. from Duquesne University and was a veteran of the Army. Gene worked for Guttman Oil of Belle Vernon, then retired in 2015 from Windward Petroleum of Youngwood. He attended Our Lady of Grace and St. Florian Catholic Church, was a member of Playboys Fraternity at Duquesne University, Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, Shell Oil National Oil Jobbers Association, Certified Lubricants Special National Society Tribologic Engineers, Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited and Hannastown Golf Club. Gene was also an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Solomon. He is survived by his wife, Therese J. (Bonasso) Solomon; four children, Susan M. Pantalone, of Latrobe, Paul A. Solomon, of Greensburg, Christine "Crinny" Kirkendall and husband, Brian, of Hamel, Minn., and Gina Bishop and husband, Brian, of Hudson, Ohio; six grandchildren; a brother, Richard Solomon and wife, Rosemarie, of Pittsburgh; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Solomon, of Merritt Island, Fla.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to plant trees in Gene's name. The family also gives a special thanks to New Haven Court at Lindwood and Bridges Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
