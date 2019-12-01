|
Eugene "Cutty" Bosetti Sr., 85, of Smithton, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 21, 1934, in Eureka Hollow, South Huntingdon Township, a son of the late Palmo and Virginia Aldrighetti Bosetti. He was retired from Mill Service in Yukon and had worked for Jones Brewing Co. in Smithton. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Perryopolis, Knights of Columbus Council 3026, a life member of the Wm. Marconi Beneficial Society of Smithton, of North Belle Vernon, and was a veteran, having served in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Bosetti; brothers, Joseph, Martin, and Norman Bosetti; and sisters, Lena Oberlitner, Pauline Butera, Margaret Balsano, Sylvia Diehl, and Lumenata Bosetti. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline Duda Bosetti; loving sons, Eugene "Geno" Bosetti and wife, Denise, of Ligonier, Norman Bosetti and Nadine, of Orlando, Fla., and Joseph Bosetti and wife, Missy, of Rostraver Township; and proud grandfather of Gina, Angelia, Elijah, Shannon, Ava, and Mia, He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Bosetti; a sister-in-law, Debra Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC, Second St., Smithton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at a later date in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Smithton.
Memorials may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center or a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019