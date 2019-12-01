Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Bosetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Bosetti Sr.


1934 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Bosetti Sr. Obituary
Eugene "Cutty" Bosetti Sr., 85, of Smithton, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 21, 1934, in Eureka Hollow, South Huntingdon Township, a son of the late Palmo and Virginia Aldrighetti Bosetti. He was retired from Mill Service in Yukon and had worked for Jones Brewing Co. in Smithton. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Perryopolis, Knights of Columbus Council 3026, a life member of the Wm. Marconi Beneficial Society of Smithton, of North Belle Vernon, and was a veteran, having served in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Bosetti; brothers, Joseph, Martin, and Norman Bosetti; and sisters, Lena Oberlitner, Pauline Butera, Margaret Balsano, Sylvia Diehl, and Lumenata Bosetti. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline Duda Bosetti; loving sons, Eugene "Geno" Bosetti and wife, Denise, of Ligonier, Norman Bosetti and Nadine, of Orlando, Fla., and Joseph Bosetti and wife, Missy, of Rostraver Township; and proud grandfather of Gina, Angelia, Elijah, Shannon, Ava, and Mia, He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Bosetti; a sister-in-law, Debra Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC, Second St., Smithton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at a later date in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Smithton.
Memorials may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center or a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -