Eugene Curtin "Gene" Craig, 95, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2019, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 29, 1923, son of Jacob and Emogene Bigham Craig, of Normalville. He is survived by a daughter, Terry, and husband, Ronnie Frey, of Berlin, Md.; sons, Alan and wife, Debbie Craig, of Irwin, and Barry and wife, Judy Craig, of Connellsville; grandchildren, Heather and husband, Patrick Donahue, of Alpharetta, Ga., Lyndsay and husband, John Theibert, of Columbus, Ohio, Jordan and husband, Ryan Nyiri, of Connellsville, Rob Leyden, of Tucson, Ariz., and Karen Leyden, of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Erin and Kiera Donahue and Nash Theibert. He is also survived by brothers, J. Robert Craig, of Monongahela, Vaughn and Juanita Craig, of Normalville; a sister, Marcene ElSavage, of The Villages, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Mary Craig, of Normalville; and a son-in-law, Bob Leyden, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Lambing Craig; brothers, Ronald and Gerald Craig; daughter, Patricia Leyden; sister-in-law, Virginia Craig; nephews, David Craig and Ronnie Craig; also special former employees, Sam Osterwise, Charlie Howard, Jack Dull, Ernie Covert and Jim Brilhart. Gene served in the Army in World War II and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He was deployed in the European theatre and was very proud serving under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a very well decorated serviceman with many medals, including two Purple Hearts. He was a charter member of the VFW of Normalville. Gene and his wife, Kathleen, started Craig Appliance, in Normalville in 1958, selling appliances and TV's. They added selling snowmobiles to the business in 1965, along with motorcycles and ATV's. Gene had a real passion for anything with a motor. He was a member of the Connellsville Boat Club, enjoying many summer weekends boating with his family at Yough Lake. He won many races with his snowmobiles but still wanted to go faster, which led him to his next endeavor. Gene became an avid airplane pilot, passed his instrument rating test and achieved his commercial flying license in 1971. He primarily flew the eastern half of the US privately for Golden Eagle Construction until his retirement in 1998. He continued to be very visible in the family business at Craig Appliance and Furniture, which has been at his current Connellsville location since 1974. Many thanks to Helen, Marie, Kathy, Jessica and Lil for the wonderful care they gave Gene while he was at home and the tremendous staff at St. Anne Home while he resided there. The care provided to Gene during the last few years of this life made him more comfortable and gave his family peace of mind. Gene will be sadly missed but fondly remembered as a man with many talents who served his country with pride.

Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Feb. 8, the hour of service, at the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with Pastor Raymond Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sharing the Harvest Campaign for Connellsville Area Ministries, 110 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.