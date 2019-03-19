Eugene D. Rosky Sr. 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Gene was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Theodore and Ann Shuki Rosky. After graduating from Hurst High School in 1951, Gene enlisted and proudly served in the Air Force before being honorably discharged as an Airman Second Class, assigned to the Office of Special Investigations. He was formerly employed by the Modulus Corp., the Laurel Highlands Foundation and was a member of the council and the zoning code officer for 25 years for the Borough of Mt. Pleasant. He served as a member and past president of the board of directors of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District for more than 22 years, a member of the Selective Service Board and many various other organizations. He was a life member and past president of the Standard Shaft Citizens Club, coaching the softball team for many years, and also held memberships at the Polish Falcons Club, American Legion Post 445, Mt. Pleasant, and the Hecla Sportsmen's Club. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Gene was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of Transfiguration of our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Surviving are his loving and dedicated wife of 57 years, Ann Zadylak Rosky; loving children, Eugene D. Rosky Jr. (Danielle), of Mt. Pleasant, and Elaine D. Makar (Steven), of Greensburg; grandchildren, Alyssa and Michael Rosky and Sarah and Ryan Makar; step-grandchildren, Luke Struble (Chavenus) and Lexie Struble; brothers, Edmund Rosky (Gerry), Richard Rosky (Louise) and Leonard Rosky (Jean Ann), all of Greensburg, and sisters, Lois Swiderski (John Kopczak), of Mt. Pleasant, Eleanor Breegle (John), of Ohio, and Maryann Dziurzynski (Marion), of Youngwood; also numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Theodore and William Rosky; brother-in-law, Charles Swiderski; and sister-in-law, Martha Rosky.

There will be no hours of visitation. Friends are invited to attend Gene's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, 353 Bridgeport Road, Mt. Pleasant. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant.

Arrangements are under the direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Gene's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.









