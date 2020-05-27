Eugene E. Secrist
1930 - 2020
Eugene Edwin Secrist, 90, of Ligonier (Wilpen), passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. Born Jan. 17, 1930, in Hannastown, he was the son of the late George Dewey and Agnes Myrtle (Parfitt) Secrist. He was also preceded in death by wife Ellen (McMasters), daughter Kristen and brothers Arthur, Kenneth, George, Raymond, Melvin and Robert. He is survived by sons Daryl Secrist, of Memphis, and James Secrist, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers James Secrist, of Greensburg, John Secrist and wife Mary, of Finleyville, and Richard Secrist and wife Peggy, of Irwin; and sisters Eileen Wadsworth and Ruth Wright and husband Richard, both of St. Petersburg, Fla. Eugene was a Korean War veteran serving in the Army's 2nd Infantry Baton. He was retired from Westinghouse in Derry and worked in industrial ceramics. Due to current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather together. The family is assisted by KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

