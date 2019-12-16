Home

POWERED BY

Services
Domico Funeral Home, Inc.
414 Gaston Ave.
Fairmont, WV 26554
304-363-2570
For more information about
Eugene Guerrieri
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Domico Funeral Home, Inc.
414 Gaston Ave.
Fairmont, WV 26554
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Domico Funeral Home, Inc.
414 Gaston Ave.
Fairmont, WV 26554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Guerrieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Guerrieri


1947 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Guerrieri Obituary
Eugene "Jeep" Guerrieri, 72, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Eugene Guerrieri and Mildred Arnold Guerrieri. Eugene was a Specialist 4th Class in the Army. Eugene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Antoinette "Sis" Guerrieri; his children, Gina Dektor and her husband, Gregg, of Cranberry Township, and Geno Guerrieri and his wife, Michelle, of Whitehall, W.Va.; grandchildren, Bailey, Blake, Mia, and Avery; a brother, David Guerrieri and his wife, Susan, of Herminie; a sister, Darlene Pompei and her husband, Jim, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or a .
The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at DOMICO FUNERAL HOME, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554, The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Karl Streyle officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -