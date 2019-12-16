|
Eugene "Jeep" Guerrieri, 72, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Eugene Guerrieri and Mildred Arnold Guerrieri. Eugene was a Specialist 4th Class in the Army. Eugene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Antoinette "Sis" Guerrieri; his children, Gina Dektor and her husband, Gregg, of Cranberry Township, and Geno Guerrieri and his wife, Michelle, of Whitehall, W.Va.; grandchildren, Bailey, Blake, Mia, and Avery; a brother, David Guerrieri and his wife, Susan, of Herminie; a sister, Darlene Pompei and her husband, Jim, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or a .
The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at DOMICO FUNERAL HOME, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554, The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Karl Streyle officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019