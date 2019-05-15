Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene DeHaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. DeHaven


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene H. DeHaven Obituary
Eugene H. "Gene" DeHaven, 70, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Charles F. and Mary M. Nahorney DeHaven. Gene worked as a welder-pipefitter out of Local 354, Youngwood. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and going to casinos. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Betty Yurko. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sue Yurko DeHaven; a son, Rob DeHaven, of Greensburg; a daughter, Melissa DeHaven, of Greensburg; a sister, Charmaine Beter, of California; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Colleen) Yurko and Ray (Cathy) Yurko; a sister-in-law, Margie (John) Solochier; and many special nieces and nephews.
Per Gene's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now