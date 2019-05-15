|
|
Eugene H. "Gene" DeHaven, 70, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Charles F. and Mary M. Nahorney DeHaven. Gene worked as a welder-pipefitter out of Local 354, Youngwood. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and going to casinos. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Betty Yurko. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sue Yurko DeHaven; a son, Rob DeHaven, of Greensburg; a daughter, Melissa DeHaven, of Greensburg; a sister, Charmaine Beter, of California; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Colleen) Yurko and Ray (Cathy) Yurko; a sister-in-law, Margie (John) Solochier; and many special nieces and nephews.
Per Gene's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 15, 2019