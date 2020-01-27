|
|
Eugene H. Lewis, 89, of Penn Township, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Gene was born March 25, 1930, in Jeannette, to the late Harry and Mildred (Reeger) Lewis. He was a Navy Korean War veteran and retired from Elliott Co. with over 40 years of employment. The second love of Gene's life, after his beloved wife, Marion, was music. He was a talented steel guitar player and he and his band, Sagebrush, won the 1983 state country music band competition. One of their prizes was an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville to perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Gene is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Marion L. Howell Lewis; three sons, Eugene H. "Lou" Lewis Jr., William R. (Bonnie) Lewis, and Robert D. (Theresa) Lewis; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Mowry; brother, Joseph (Gerri) Cononico; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Eileen "Sissy" McMahon; and a brother, Richard Lewis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Hockensmith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020