Eugene J. Breegle, 77, of Everson, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Eugene was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Winnajean (Kelley) Breegle. He was married to Carol S. (Metsger) Breegle, who passed away in 1999. Eugene was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1960, and was employed as a supervisor with PSI Packaging in Connellsville. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served as a military policeman in the Army, was a specialized sharpshooter, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. Eugene enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. Eugene will be sadly missed by his loving family: his three sons, Chris Breegle, of Dunbar, Stuart Breegle, of West Newton, and Jeff Breegle and his wife, Christine, of Dunbar; several grandchildren; his loyal brother, Woodrow Wilson Breegle Jr., of Hunker; and two nieces. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Celeste (Belick) Breegle.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no public viewing, visitation or service. A private graveside committal service and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Scottdale Cemetery next to his late wife.

Memorials may be made to at 412-395-2873. Love Lasts Forever! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 18, 2019