Eugene Joseph "Buddy" Cook, 40, of Greensburg, (Unity Township), died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1978, in Latrobe, a son of Eugene E. Cook, of Greensburg, and the late Diane Keitz Cook. He was employed at Technimark, in Latrobe. In addition to his father, he is survived by two children, Miranda Cook, of Mt. Pleasant, and Tyler Cook, of Latrobe; three sisters, Michele Mallin and her husband, Eric, of Latrobe, Sheila Passaro and her husband, James, of Greensburg, and Gina Cook, of Greensburg; and his faithful pet dog, Brutis. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a son, Eugene Tyler Cook, and a sister, Amy Hudspeth.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services. A private family service will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2019