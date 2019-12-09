|
|
Eugene Joseph "Joe" Rath Jr., 52, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by those who loved him. He courageously fought a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was born Dec. 7, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Eugene and Marjorie (Earle) Rath. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant Area High School in 1984. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving 10 years. During his tour of duty, he served as a staff sergeant in Desert Shield/Storm. Joe received the AF Commendation Medal, AF Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Award, and several training awards. Following his honorable discharge, Joe was employed by Tele-Optics Incorporated since September 1999. Joe loved his daughters dearly and was one of their swim team's biggest supporters. He enjoyed outdoor activities and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Emily and Kaitlyn Rath, at home; grandmother, Edith Earle, of Montreal, Quebec; brother, Michael Rath and his wife, Andrea, of Pittsburgh; sister, Jaime Golobish and her husband, Larry, of Mt. Pleasant; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Argie Vernon; sister- and brother-in-law, Christina and Jonathan Hammonds, of Duffield, Va.; Melissa Jones and Darrell Pitman, of Big Stone Gap, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Mike and Jeana Odle. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Agnes Rath and Charles R. Earle.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, with his cousin, the Rev. Steve Rath, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the . To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019