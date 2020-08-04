1/1
Eugene L. Grafton
1940 - 2020
Eugene L. Grafton, 80, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Merch C. Grafton and Bessie E. (Emahizer) Grafton, he was born March 31, 1940, in Kittanning. Eugene had been employed in the maintenance department of Gilpin Township for 36 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Leechburg Moose Lodge No. 102 and the Schenley American Legion Post No. 775. Eugene was a dedicated family man and of the Presbyterian faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Donna B. (Best) Grafton, of Gilpin Township; a son, Robert L. Grafton, of Gilpin Township; two daughters, Beverly M. Grafton, of Gilpin Township, and Paula J. Grafton (Sandy Governor), of New Kensington; a grandson, Levi G. Grafton, of Leechburg; and a sister, Rosella Glass (Robert), of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Arthur and Merch K. Grafton. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Private interment will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Grafton family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
