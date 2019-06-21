Eugene Orion Gowton, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Hammondville, a son of the late Eugene and Tibby Carleton Gowton. Mr. Gowton was a self employed truck driver. He was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club and the Kosciuszko Club of Mount Pleasant. He loved animals, tractors and farming and growing his tomatoes. He was a kind and compassionate man. He is survived by his wife, Olive Sanner Gowton; his children, Kris Zufall and her husband, Tim, of Mt. Pleasant, Stephanie Boriack and her husband, Clark, of Mt. Pleasant, and Paige Gowton, of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Kortney Zufall and Rich Holan, Pierce Cook, Alexis Cook and Sutton Boriack; his sisters, Judy Sabota and her husband, John, of Armbrust, Mary Fontanazza and her husband, Mario, of Mt. Pleasant, and Frances Hoke and her husband, Fred, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Gowton.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services. All will be private. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

