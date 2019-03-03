|
Eugene P. Zurawski, of North Huntingdon, died March 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1933, in McKees Rocks, Pa., a son of the late Boleslaw and Petronela Zurawski. Eugene was a veteran of the Army and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the brother of the late Henry, Alfred and Edward Zurawski; sisters, Chestera Novosel and Josephine Zurawski; and he was the beloved husband of Terzina Guaragna Zurawski.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 14, 2019