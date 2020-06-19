Eugene R. Lekawa, 82, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Weaherwood Manor. He was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Nanty Glo, Pa., to the late Stanley F. Lekawa Sr. and Catherine T. (Sakal) Lekawa. Gene graduated from Nanty Glo High School in 1957, before becoming an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 18 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and also a member of the Holy Name Society. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Madeline (Gee) Lekawa; and two brothers, Stanley Lekawa Jr. and William Lekawa. Gene is survived by his sister, Nancy Smith, who he loved to play gin rummy with; as well as his brothers, Donald E. (Colleen), Ronald E. (Helen) and F. Dale (Ruth); as well as his dear friend, Dottie Polcha; and many nieces and nephews, especially his special niece, Carrie. Respecting the family's wishes, all arrangements will be private, VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, 724-468-1177. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of sending flowers, you may send contributions to the family, care of Nancy Smith, or to the Benevolent Care Fund at Weatherwood Manor. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.