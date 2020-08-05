Eugene Scott Matyonosky, 48, of New Alexandria, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 11, 1971, in Jeannette, a son of Shirley M. (Mase) Matyonosky, of Greensburg, and the late Ronald J. Matyonosky Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Krystal; his maternal grandparents, Joseph Mase and Jean Klosky; and his paternal grandparents, John and Florence Matyonosky. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Amanda Woznick and husband, Timothy, of Belle Vernon, and Beth Ann Schrecengost and fiance, Christopher Grimes, of Jeannette; five grandchildren, Emma, Caleb, Aria, Raina and Nora; his companion, Wendy Lee Shaffer, of New Alexandria and her son, John T. Shaffer; his brother, Ronald J. Matyonosky and wife, Patricia, of Forbes Road; and his sister, Pamala J. Patton and special friend, Linda, of New Stanton. A private family viewing was held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Private interment is in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. www.bachafh.com
