Eugene "Gene" Steratore, 84, of Uniontown, passed away of natural causes Friday, June 14, 2019, at Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1934, in Washington, Pa. He earned his degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of the football team. In 1957, he was wed to Joan Bryant in Washington, Pa. He worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Parke-Davis and retired after 42 years. Gene also worked as a referee with a career that spanned over three decades. He was a Hall of Fame member in Washington-Greene County and Western Pennsylvania. He enjoyed spending time with family, at church and vacationing in Hilton Head, S.C. He is survived by his former spouse, Joan (Bryant) Steratore, of Farmington, Pa.; his seven children, Anthony Steratore (Kate), Mary Steratore, Eugene Steratore, Elizabeth "Buffy" Steratore, Joni Gwynn (Geoffrey), Kristen Schweiss (Perry) and Michael Steratore; his 12 grandchildren; his siblings, Frank Steratore (Sarah) and Rosalind Sugarmann (Sean); and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony S. Steratore and Mary E. Steratore. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to .

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. John's Church, 50 Jefferson Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 16, 2019