Eugene T. George, 72, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce George; loving father of Andrea (Joe) Castle, Heather (Ryan) Kennedy and Meredith (Brian) Wisser; and proud Pop-Pop of Grace, Sabrina, Jacob and Lilly. He was a son of the late Ralph and Violet George and brother of Ralph (Gwen) George. He is survived by a host of cherished friends and neighbors. Gene was an avid hobbyist. He was an active member of the Washington County Model Aviation Association. He enjoyed playing pinball with his sons-in-law; he was a member of the Canonsburg Pickleball Club. He also golfed, bowled and played slot cars in his free time. He traveled the world with his wife of 47 years. Gene is an Air Force Vietnam veteran. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation www.stclair.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.