|
|
Eugene T. Jakiela, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 14, 1931, in Braddock, son of the late Frank and Mary Glod Jakiela. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Ann Jakiela; five brothers, John, Walter, Thaddeus, Milton and Bernard Jakiela; and four sisters, Josephine Barchewski, Stella Nejman, Sister Mary Joseph Jakiela, and Helen Jakiela. He proudly served in the Army in Korea. Prior to retirement, Eugene owned and operated his wholesale music company for many years. He was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He is survived by his three sons, Wayne (Lisa) Jakiela, Kevin (Lori) Jakiela and Tim (Ruth) Jakiela, all of Murrysville; nine grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Madisson, Max, Emma, Lili, Halle, Justin and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville, with military honors accorded by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Eugene's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019