Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Jakiela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene T. Jakiela


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene T. Jakiela Obituary
Eugene T. Jakiela, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 14, 1931, in Braddock, son of the late Frank and Mary Glod Jakiela. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Ann Jakiela; five brothers, John, Walter, Thaddeus, Milton and Bernard Jakiela; and four sisters, Josephine Barchewski, Stella Nejman, Sister Mary Joseph Jakiela, and Helen Jakiela. He proudly served in the Army in Korea. Prior to retirement, Eugene owned and operated his wholesale music company for many years. He was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He is survived by his three sons, Wayne (Lisa) Jakiela, Kevin (Lori) Jakiela and Tim (Ruth) Jakiela, all of Murrysville; nine grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Madisson, Max, Emma, Lili, Halle, Justin and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville, with military honors accorded by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Eugene's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -