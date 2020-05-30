Eugene W. Uncapher Jr., 50, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Born June 4, 1969, in Latrobe, he was a son of Eugene W. Uncapher Sr. and Valera "Tootie" (Shawley) Uncapher, of Latrobe. Eugene had been a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown, and was employed at Olympic Steel. He enjoyed carpentry and earned an associate's degree in carpentry from Triangle Tech. He was a moto-cross fan and will be remembered as a kind hearted, hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Eugene was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn H. Sulkowski and her husband, Michael, of Everson, and Alyssa M. Guter, and her fiance, Chris Haupt, of Saltsburg; one granddaughter, who he loved dearly, Rian; and one brother, Larry D. Uncapher, and his husband James, of Seven Springs. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown, will be private for his family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or to a suicide prevention organization of your choice. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.