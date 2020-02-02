|
Eugene W. Vigna, 77, of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Select Specialty Unit of Allegheny Valley Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 31, 1942, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late William and Caroline (Miglietta) Vigna. Eugene graduated from Leechburg High School in 1960 and attended Duquesne University. He worked for 35 years for Babcock and Wilcox (formerly Numec) in Parks Township as a foreman. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and the former St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg. Eugene had worked at Vandergrift Meals on Wheels as a cook for several years, and was an active fireman for 25 years and lifetime member of Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed cooking, going out to dinner, movies, fishing and going to the dog track in Wheeling with his sons. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Denise (Levish) Vigna; three sons, William Vigna (Debbi), Michael Vigna and Mark Vigna (Jackie); a sister, Christine Vigna; six granddaughters, Lexie, Danielle, Caroline, Olivia, Nicole and Ava Vigna; three grandsons, Tyler, Matthew and Rocco Vigna; sister-in-law, Karen Rennie (Donald); two nieces and two nephews; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews. Friends are welcome to attend his Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private interment will be held at a later date in St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.