Eula Mae Dietrich Tintori, 91, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Traverse City, Mich., left this world Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A daughter of the late Mathias James Dietrich and Ella Genevieve Cady Dietrich, she was born May 19, 1928, at Bear Lake, Mich. Eula was a registered radiological technician and a member of American Registry of X-ray Technicians and American Society of X-ray Technicians. She remained an active member until her retirement in 1980. During her retirement years, she and her husband, Robert, were avid golfers and would winter in Destin, Fla. Eula also enjoyed playing bridge, loved reading and tending to her garden. She attended the Belle Vernon Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jan Ellen Tintori Rosenau and David Matthew Rosenau, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; along with two grandsons, Justin C. Rosenau, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Capt. Tyler M. Rosenau, USMC, of Pensacola, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Lee Tintori, Feb. 28, 2017.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 724-929-5300, 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon. www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Jean Ferguson officiating. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westmoreland County Meals on Wheels.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2019