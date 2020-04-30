Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva C. Moore


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva C. Moore Obituary
Eva C. (Ortel) Moore, 82, of Derry Township, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Berlin, Germany, a daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Klutz) Ortel. Prior to retirement, Eva worked at the Post Exchange. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and animals. Besides her parents, Eva was preceded in death by one infant son, James W. Moore, and two half-sisters. Eva is survived by her husband of 50 years, James R. Moore, of Derry Township; two sons, Ryan S. Moore, of Greensburg, and Keith R. Moore, of Derry Township; one step-grandson, William Haase; and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has entrusted the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. A funeral service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -