Eva C. (Ortel) Moore, 82, of Derry Township, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Berlin, Germany, a daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Klutz) Ortel. Prior to retirement, Eva worked at the Post Exchange. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and animals. Besides her parents, Eva was preceded in death by one infant son, James W. Moore, and two half-sisters. Eva is survived by her husband of 50 years, James R. Moore, of Derry Township; two sons, Ryan S. Moore, of Greensburg, and Keith R. Moore, of Derry Township; one step-grandson, William Haase; and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has entrusted the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. A funeral service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.