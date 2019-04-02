Eva F. Korhnak, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Mt. Airy, Md., the youngest daughter of the late Edgar and Lydia Carlton Fowler. She was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Korhnak; her son, Leonard Paul Korhnak; brothers, Pete and Bill Fowler; sisters, Evelyn Fowler, Virginia Fowler Stella, Mabel Fowler Krausz, and Mary Fowler Smith. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betsy Korhnak (Dan Hennessy); grandchildren, Chris Korhnak and Paul Korhnak (Ann); great-grandchildren, Corissa and Joe Cannatti, and Marlo Korhnak; great-great-grandchildren, Ari and Miles Cannatti; nephews, Don Smith (Peg), Jim Smith, Bill Krausz, and Michael Fowler (Sharron); nieces, Mary Lynn King and Cheryl Krausz; also, many great-nieces and -nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:15 a.m. until Eva's celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Eva's family requests that memorials be made to one's favorite charity. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary