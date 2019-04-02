Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Korhnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva F. Korhnak


1931 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva F. Korhnak Obituary
Eva F. Korhnak, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Mt. Airy, Md., the youngest daughter of the late Edgar and Lydia Carlton Fowler. She was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Korhnak; her son, Leonard Paul Korhnak; brothers, Pete and Bill Fowler; sisters, Evelyn Fowler, Virginia Fowler Stella, Mabel Fowler Krausz, and Mary Fowler Smith. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betsy Korhnak (Dan Hennessy); grandchildren, Chris Korhnak and Paul Korhnak (Ann); great-grandchildren, Corissa and Joe Cannatti, and Marlo Korhnak; great-great-grandchildren, Ari and Miles Cannatti; nephews, Don Smith (Peg), Jim Smith, Bill Krausz, and Michael Fowler (Sharron); nieces, Mary Lynn King and Cheryl Krausz; also, many great-nieces and -nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:15 a.m. until Eva's celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Eva's family requests that memorials be made to one's favorite charity. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now