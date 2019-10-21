Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Eva Ferrara
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Eva Ferrara


1923 - 2019
Eva Ferrara Obituary
Eva Ferrara, 95, a resident of Nature Park Commons, Greensburg, formerly of Grapeville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Homer City, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Prebish Stutsko. Prior to raising her family, Eva was employed by the former Jeannette Glass Co., and the former Isaly's Dairy, both in Jeannette. Eva was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and enjoyed cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, Eva was predeceased by her husband, Michael Ferrara, in 1982; a daughter, Patricia Engleman, in 2010; sisters, Anna Bonk, Mary Petrosky, Katherine Majewski, Susan Wojcicki, and Helen Stutsko; and brothers, John, Michael, Andrew, and Stephen Stutsko. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ferrara, of Hunker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, with Father Paul A. Lisik presiding. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Excela Health Hospice Fund, One Mellon Way, Latrobe PA 15650-9905, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
