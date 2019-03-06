Eva Gertrude McDowell, 97, of Latrobe, formerly of Ligonier, went home to be with her Lord Friday, March 1, 2019, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, in Unity Township. She was born Sunday, March 27, 1921, in Evans City, the daughter of the late Jacob J. and Minnie M. Baumgardner Erwin. She was a stay at home "Mom" until her children entered middle school when she began working by cleaning homes. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, in Ligonier. She was devoted to all of her family and enjoyed studying the Bible, reading romance novels and playing games on her computer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wm. Glenn McDowell; an infant daughter, Dianne L. McDowell; a son, Richard G. McDowell; a daughter, Rhonda E. Pirl; a grandson, Denis M. King; and five brothers and four sisters. Eva is survived by a son, James M. McDowell (Shirley), of Greensburg, a daughter, M. Elise Stiner, of Acme, and a son, Blaine G. McDowell, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Michelle L. Simon (David), Steven J. McDowell, Matthew J. McDowell (Jennifer), Kristen Ferry, Patrick J. Pirl (Brenda) and D. Michael Pirl (Chrissy); and 10 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, Ligonier, with Pastor Steve Hospodar officiating. She will be laid to rest by her husband at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary