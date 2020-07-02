1/1
Eva J. Loughner
1943 - 2020
Eva Jo (Johnson) Loughner, 76, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Fairmont, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Robert Reeves and Nellie (Clodagh) Johnson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Shop 'n Save in North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Loughner Jr.; a son, James Scott Loughner; and a sister, Vivian Roberta Hawkins. Surviving are two sons, John Price Loughner, of Jeannette, and Joshua Joseph "JJ" Loughner and his wife, Danae, of Irwin, and a daughter, Christina Loughner, of Colorado; grandchildren, Mady Deabanberfer and Blake and Holly Loughner; sister, Mary Salinda Coffman, of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
