Eva J. McLean, 82, of Ligonier, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Twin Lakes Rehab and Health Care, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Carlisle, a daughter of the late Earl Domer Colbert and Wilma Grimes Schiller. Prior to her retirement in 1997, she had been employed by the Pennsylvania State Unemployment Office for more than 25 years. She served in the Air Force as an airman/2c. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. Eva lived her life in this order: God, her husband and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for reading the Word of God every day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vicki Baker. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald L. McLean; six children, Bobbi (John) Ellenberger, Ronale McLean, Michele (Rick) Clark, Lon A. McLean, all of Ligonier, Shawn (and fiancee Dawn) McLean, of Murrysville, and Jody (Mary) McLean, of Laughlintown; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Helen) Colbert, of Georgia.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Eva's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of Christ, with her pastor, the Rev. Charles P. Burd, officiating. Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Park. The Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will hold services at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eva's memory be made to her church, Oak Grove Church of Christ, 3742 Route 711, Ligonier, PA. To leave a condolence or tribute for Eva or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.