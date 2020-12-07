Eva M. (Pennesi) Battaglia, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe. Born Sept. 5, 1926, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Pennesi and Anna (Rose) Pennesi. Eva was a member of Holy Family Church and its Rosary Society. For many years, she had volunteered at Latrobe Area Hospital and helped in the family business, the former Battaglia's Market. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Battaglia; her son-in-law, M. Frank Burkett; and four brothers, John F., Peter O., Joseph M., and Donald A. Pennesi. Eva is survived by one son, Mario A. Battaglia and his wife. Ann, of Latrobe; one daughter, Anita A. Burkett, of Latrobe; one sister, Gloria Manzi, of Crabtree; five grandchildren, Gina Ciocco and her husband, Tom, Frank J. Burkett, and his wife, Gina Marie, Amy C. Roy and her husband, Mark, Kara B. Mazur and her husband, Gary, and Joseph R. Battaglia and his wife, Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Anna Marie Ciocco, Hailey Battaglia, Lucas Battaglia, and Atticus Mazur; she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, and Barnes Place, for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.