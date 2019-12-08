Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Eva R. Zanolli


1926 - 02
Eva R. Zanolli Obituary
Eva R. (Perry) Zanolli, 93, of Latrobe, formerly of Vandergrift, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital. Born Feb. 28, 1926, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Franny Sack Perry. Eva worked at Hyde Park Glove Factory as a seamstress for 42 years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Apollo and St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. She enjoyed sewing. Survivors include daughters, Natalie Zanolli, of Hancock, Md., and Alicia (William) Walker, of Latrobe; granddaughter, Tricia (Gerald) DePaoli Bowser, of Kittanning; sister, Evelyn Callipare, of Apollo; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Kacey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Zanolli in 1998.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are under the care of the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019
