Eva Tucak, 85, of Murrysville, formerly of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Murrysville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Eva was born May 10, 1934, in Duquesne, the daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine (Lukezich) Tucak. Eva also was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Mirko (Betty) Tucak, and her brother-in-law, Joseph Petrina. Eva is survived by her sister, Barbara Petrina, of Level Green; her brother, Frank Tucak; of Murrysville; and several nieces and nephews.
All services for Eva will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019