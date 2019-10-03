Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Tucak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Tucak


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Tucak Obituary
Eva Tucak, 85, of Murrysville, formerly of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Murrysville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Eva was born May 10, 1934, in Duquesne, the daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine (Lukezich) Tucak. Eva also was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Mirko (Betty) Tucak, and her brother-in-law, Joseph Petrina. Eva is survived by her sister, Barbara Petrina, of Level Green; her brother, Frank Tucak; of Murrysville; and several nieces and nephews.
All services for Eva will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now