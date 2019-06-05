Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Evalyn Stohner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evalyn L. Stohner


1930 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evalyn L. Stohner Obituary
Evalyn L. Stohner, 89, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at home. She was born May 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Wifler Stohner. Evalyn worked for the former Mansmann's Department Store in East Liberty and Rite Aid in Morningside. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Voloch and her husband, George, of Greensburg; and her grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas Voloch.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Evalyn from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Westmoreland County Food Bank Inc., 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Evalyn's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now