Evalyn L. Stohner, 89, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at home. She was born May 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Wifler Stohner. Evalyn worked for the former Mansmann's Department Store in East Liberty and Rite Aid in Morningside. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Voloch and her husband, George, of Greensburg; and her grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas Voloch.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Evalyn from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Westmoreland County Food Bank Inc., 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Evalyn's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.