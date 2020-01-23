|
Evalyn R. Marsiglio, 83, passed away at home Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Evalyn was born May, 15, 1936, in Export, a daughter to the late Clarence and Florence (Lape) Klingensmith. She also attended school in Export. On Sept. 28, 1953, Evalyn married William G. Marsiglio. Their marriage ended in divorce. Evalyn loved to bake cookies and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ron) Cook, of Ravenna, Mich., William (Cheryl) Marsiglio II, of Church Road, Va., and Carol (Ron) Lauff, of Philadelphia, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Evalyn was predeceased by her two daughters, Victoria Marsiglio and Doris Artman; and her siblings, Deane Klingensmith, Dorothy Boyd, Clarence Klingensmith, Alfred Klingensmith, William Klingensmith and Everett Klingensmith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evalyn's name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are entrusted to LUNDY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 23, 2020